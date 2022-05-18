A study of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences' (OTCPK:SHJBF) and Vigonvita Life Sciences' VV116 showed that the oral drug helped shed virus faster in certain patients with COVID-19.

VV116, a derivative of Gilead Sciences (GILD) remdesivir, was evaluated in Chinese patients infected with the Omicron variant.

The study, which was published in the journal Emerging Microbes & Infections, enrolled 136 patients, 60 people received VV116 (300mg, 5 days) while 76 patients who did not get VV116 were in the control group, besides standard treatment.

VV116 was taken by patients at median five days from the first positive test. The administration time from the first positive test was between two and 10 days.

The study showed that patients who received VV116 within 5 days from the first positive test had a shorter viral shedding time (8.56 days) than the control group (11.13 days)

The trial, however, noted that there was no significant difference in viral shedding period between those who received VV116 after more than 5 days, and the control group.

The data showed that there were no serious adverse events but nine adverse events, seven of these were mild liver function abnormalities and were resolved without intervention.

The study noted that VV116 was safe and effective oral antiviral drug, which demonstrated a better performance within the early onset of Omicron infection.

VV116 is currently undergoing a phase 3 study and phase 2/3 trial in certain patients with COVID-19.