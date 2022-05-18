Surge Energy reinstates dividends, acquires land SE Saskatchewan, updates on credit facility, term debt
May 18, 2022 5:39 AM ETSurge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) announced its plans to reinstitute the company's base dividend on July 15, 2022 amidst rising crude oil prices above the company's guidance price for crude oil in 2022.
- Dividend will be payable on monthly basis.
- At current strip commodity prices for crude oil and natural gas, management projects that Surge's net debt target range will be achieved during Q3.
- Assuming this, it sees reinstating its base annual cash dividend expected to be $0.42/share payable on July 15, 2022; base cash dividend is equal to ~20% of Surge's guided annual 2022 free cash flow.
- It also announced the successful acquisition of strategic, core area lands in SE Saskatchewan at a recent Crown sale, the receipt of an additional $30M of term debt financing under the same terms and conditions as its existing 5-year term debt facility, the intent to redeem the company's $44.5M of 5.75% convertible debentures for cash and the reconfirmation and extension of Surge's $150M first lien credit facility.
- With Surge's success at the Crown land sale, the company now estimates it has added up to 40 gross incremental, highly economic, light oil Frobisher drilling locations on the newly acquired Crown lands.
- The credit facility was drawn only $96.8 million at Mar.31, 2022; maturity of the newly reconfirmed First Lien Credit Facility is now extended through to May 31, 2024.
- During Q1, Surge delivered cash flow from operating activities of $52.2M (+236% Y/Y); realized loss on financial contracts of $28.8M due to fixed price oil hedging relating to the corporate acquisitions that closed in late 2021.
- Delivered adjusted funds flow of $62.9M (+299% Y/Y) while average daily production rose 24%.