Tencent Non-GAAP EPS of RMB2.62, revenue of RMB135.5B
May 18, 2022 5:44 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tencent press release (OTCPK:TCEHY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of RMB2.62.
- Revenue of RMB135.5B (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "During the challenging first quarter of 2022, we implemented cost control initiatives and rationalised certain non-core businesses, which would enable us to achieve a more optimised cost structure going forward. We utilised tools such as Mini Programs, Tencent Meeting, and WeCom to help enterprises and consumers weather the resurgence of COVID-19 in China, and continued investing in strategic growth areas including enterprise software, Video Accounts and international games. Looking forward, we will sharpen our focus and sustain our innovation through challenges and cycles, and continue to create value for our users, partners, and society."