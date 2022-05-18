Triumph Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 misses by $0.03, revenue of $386.65M misses by $18.54M

May 18, 2022 6:03 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Triumph press release (NYSE:TGI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $386.65M (-17.2% Y/Y) misses by $18.54M.
  • Outlook: The Company expects net sales for fiscal 2023 will be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion vs consensus of $1.48B.

    The Company expects GAAP fiscal 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.40 to $0.60. The Company expects fiscal 2023 cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million, including core cash flow from operations of approximately $30.0 million to $45.0 million and core free cash flow of approximately break-even to $15.0 million. 

  • Shares +2.97% PM.
