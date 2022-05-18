Lowe's GAAP EPS of $3.51 beats by $0.28, revenue of $23.66B misses by $60M

May 18, 2022 6:04 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Lowe's press release (NYSE:LOW): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.51 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $23.66B (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total sales of $97B to $99B vs. consensus of $97.97B; Comparable sales expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%; Gross margin rate up slightly compared to prior year; Depreciation and amortization of approximately $1.75B; Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.8% to 13.0%; Interest expense of $1B to $1.1B; Effective income tax rate of approximately 25%; Diluted earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60 vs. consensus of $13.40; Total share repurchases of approximately $12B; ROIC of over 36%; Capital expenditures of approximately $2B.
