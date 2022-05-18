LMP Automotive provides corporate update, Q1 prelims

May 18, 2022 6:16 AM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) evaluates the proper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions, estimates of chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products and various financial presentation matters related to its business.
  • During the first ten months of 2021, the company acquired a majority interest in 15 new vehicle franchises, comprising 8 new dealership locations.
  • It acquired a majority interest in LTO, a Connecticut based automotive leasing company with an associated collision center that was subsequently disposed during Q4.
  • An approximation of these changes are: revenue for the quarter increased ~$116M Y/Y; gross profit surged ~$23M.
  • Q1 Prelim: Revenue to be ~$149M, overall gross profit to be ~$29M, cash at ~$30M; cash at the end of April 2022 was ~$34.6M, highest on record.
