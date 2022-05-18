Novartis may face Greek government lawsuit over prior bribery allegations
May 18, 2022 6:26 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The government of Greece plans to pursue legal action against Novartis (NYSE:NVS) over alleged bribery of former government officials and healthcare personnel for the sale of the Swiss company's drugs in the country.
- Greece's health ministry released a statement noting that the government was taking measures to hold Novartis accountable and compensate the Greek state for alleged illegal practices.
- About two years ago Greece's Novartis paid $345M to the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC to resolve foreign bribery claims in several countries, including Greece, Fierce Pharma reported. The probe in Greece came to light in early 2017 after Novartis whistleblowers reportedly provided the U.S. government documents related to the briberies.
- Greece’s Minister of Health Thanos Plevris said in an interview to media outlet Skai that the lawsuit was ready and could be filed within a few days.
- The lawsuit, however, concerns only the allegations that already exist with the U.S. justice system.
- Plevris added that U.S. had received its own settlement and that that Greece was also entitled to get compensation.
- The minister noted that a negotiation committee has also been set up.