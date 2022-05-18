Tutor Perini's subsidiary awarded $85 million U.S. Coast Guard family housing project in Kodiak
May 18, 2022 6:25 AM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tutor Perini's (NYSE:TPC) subsidiary Perini Management nabs a ~$85M task order by the United States Coast Guard (USCG), for the design and construction of family housing at Nemetz Park Site, USCG Base Kodiak, in Kodiak, Alaska.
- The project scope of work includes construction of 50 family housing units (38 three-bedroom and 12 four-bedroom units) in 25 duplex configurations and also includes demolition, utilities, roads, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
- Work is expected to begin immediately with substantial completion anticipated in the 3Q25.
- The contract value will be included in the company’s 2Q22 backlog.
