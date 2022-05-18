Here are the highlights of the latest disclosed Q1 holdings of major hedge funds and money managers.

Berkshire Hathaway takes 2.5% stake in Citi in Q1, exits Wells Fargo

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) disclosed a new stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) with ~55.2M shares, amounting to ~2.5% of Citi's outstanding shares.

Gates Foundation exits Alphabet, pares Microsoft, Walmart, Berkshire holdings

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust exits its holdings in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), shedding 62K of class A shares and 62K of class C shares in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Arabia takes stakes in Meta Platforms, Sea

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund took a stake in Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Sea (SE).

SoftBank cuts stake in SoFi, adds positions in Satellogic, Sweetgreen

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) and added new positions in nano satellites operator Satellogic (SATL) and fast casual chain Sweetgreen (SG).

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square trims Hilton stake, boosts Canadian Pacific

Pershing Square Capital Management reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to 9.95M shares from ~12.6M, during the first quarter of 2022.

David Einhorn's Greenlight adds Southwestern Energy, International Seaways

Greenlight Capital took a new stake in Southwestern Energy (SWN), amounting to ~2.53M shares, as well as new holdings in International Seaways (INSW), ~1.02M shares, and TD Synnex (SNX) with ~168K shares.

David Tepper's Appaloosa bumps up Uber stake in Q1, exits Alliance Data

David Tepper's Appaloosa has increased its holdings in ride-hailing app Uber (UBER) to 2.02M shares in the first quarter vs. 225K in Q4 2021.

Dan Loeb's Third Point adds stakes in CSX, Alcoa; exits Alphabet, Upstart

Dan Loeb's Third Point has added new stakes in rail services company CSX (CSX) with ~7.39M shares, Alcoa (AA) with ~2.38M shares, and petroleum producer Ovintiv (OVV) with 2.25M shares.

George Soros's fund buys Zynga, exits Activision in Q1

New stakes: Zynga (ZNGA) with 13.2M shares, Freshworks (FRSH) with 1.95M shares, and Atlassian (TEAM) with 62K shares. The firm exited its stakes in Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which is being sold to Microsoft (MSFT) at $95 per share; General Motors (GM), and Ally Financial (ALLY).

Melvin Capital doubled up on Amazon, slashes stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Bill.com Holdings

New positions include Capri Holdings (CPRI), Trip.com Group (TCOM), Visa (V), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Spotify Technology (SPOT).

Paulson & Co. adds Agnico Eagle Mines, slashes stake in BP, expands position in Bausch Health

John Paulson's fund added Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) with 10.3M shares and SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) with 10M shares in new positions.

Lone Pine Capital raises stakes in Square, adds Meta Platforms, exits Adobe, slashes MasterCard

Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital acquired new positions in TSMC (TSM), Meta Platforms (FB), Atlassian (TEAM) with 1.40M shares, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) with 3.73M shares, Bill.com (BILL) with 1.36M shares and Thermo Fisher (TMO) with 520,709 shares.

3G Capital boosts stakes in Carvana, Microsoft, exits DoorDash, ZoomInfo

3G Capital boosted its positions in online used car retailer Carvana (CVNA), tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) and outsourcing company TaskUs (TASK).