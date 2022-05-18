Target Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 misses by $0.87, revenue of $25.17B beats by $690M
May 18, 2022 6:33 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Target press release (NYSE:TGT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 misses by $0.87.
- Revenue of $25.17B (+4.0% Y/Y) beats by $690M.
- Comparable sales grew 3.3%, reflecting traffic growth of 3.9 percent.
- Store comparable sales increased 3.4%; Digital comparable sales grew 3.2.
- For 2Q22, the company expects its operating income margin rate will be in a wide range centered around first quarter's operating margin rate of 5.3%.
For FY2022, the company continues to expect low- to mid- single digit revenue growth and operating income margin rate will be in a range centered around 6%.