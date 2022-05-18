Dynatrace Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.02, revenue of $252.85M beats by $6.31M

May 18, 2022 6:38 AM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Dynatrace press release (NYSE:DT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $252.85M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.31M.
  • Subscription Revenue of $235 million, up 31% on a constant currency basis
  • Total ARR of $995 million, Adjusted ARR growth of 35% year-over-year
  • Outlook:
  • Q1 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $261 to $263.5 million vs consensus of $262.35M, 24% to 26% growth as reported, or 29% to 31% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.17 to $0.18 vs consensus of $0.17
  • Fiscal 2023: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.14B to $1.15 vs consensus of $1.16B, 23% to 25% growth as reported, or 27% to 28% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.74 to $0.77 vs consensus of $0.74
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.