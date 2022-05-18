Dynatrace Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.02, revenue of $252.85M beats by $6.31M
May 18, 2022 6:38 AM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dynatrace press release (NYSE:DT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $252.85M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.31M.
- Subscription Revenue of $235 million, up 31% on a constant currency basis
- Total ARR of $995 million, Adjusted ARR growth of 35% year-over-year
- Outlook:
- Q1 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $261 to $263.5 million vs consensus of $262.35M, 24% to 26% growth as reported, or 29% to 31% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.17 to $0.18 vs consensus of $0.17
- Fiscal 2023: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.14B to $1.15 vs consensus of $1.16B, 23% to 25% growth as reported, or 27% to 28% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.74 to $0.77 vs consensus of $0.74