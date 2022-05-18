Magnachip jumps after report LX Group and Carlyle submitted bid

May 18, 2022 6:57 AM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)CGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Magnachip (NYSE:MX) rose 15% in premarket trading on a report that South Korea's LX Group and private equity firm Carlyle (CG) jointed submitted a letter of intent for the chipmaker.
  • South Korean PE fund Hahn & Co. and sensors manufacturer Littlefuse submitted letters of intent last month, according to a Maeil Business Newspaper. NVC Partners is said to also be interested in acquiring MX.
  • The latest report comes after LX Group late last month confirmed a report to Bloomberg that it was considering an offer for Magnachip (MX).
  • The comments came after Korea Economic Daily said South Korea's LX Group was looking to acquire the company.
  • Magnachip (MX) and its planned buyer Wise Road in December mutually terminated a $1.4B transaction after failing to get U.S. national security approval for the deal.
