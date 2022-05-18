Teleflex wins health Canada approval for MANTA vascular closure device

May 18, 2022 7:01 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Health equipment maker Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced Wednesday that Health Canada approved its MANTA vascular closure device.
  • The approval signifies an important milestone in the company’s regulatory efforts to globally expand the availability of the device, Teleflex (TFX) said.
  • Specifically, MANTA device is indicated for closure of femoral arterial access sites, while reducing time to hemostasis following the use of 10-20F devices or sheaths (12-25F OD) in endovascular catheterization procedures.
  • Since its launch in 2016, MANTA device has been used to treat more than 100,000 patients across the globe, according to the company.
  • The efficacy of the device is supported by SAFE MANTA IDE Clinical Trial, a Canadian and U.S. study that achieved all primary and secondary endpoints.
  • In 2019, the FDA greenlighted MANTA Vascular Closure Device.
