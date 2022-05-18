Target sinks after higher costs whack profitability

May 18, 2022 7:01 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)COST, DGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor40 Comments

Stock market

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) dropped sharply after reporting Q1 EPS below consensus and guiding Q2 operating income short of expectations due to high costs.

The retailer reported comparable sales rose 3.3% during the quarter, reflecting comparable store sales growth of 3.4% and comparable digital sales growth of 3.2%.

Operating income plunged to $1.3B from $2.4B driven primarily by a decline in the gross margin rate during the quarter. Gross margin fell to 25.7% of sales from 30.0% a year ago due to higher markdown rates and costs related to freight, supply chain disruptions, and increased compensation and headcount in distribution centers.

For the trailing twelve months, after-tax return on invested capital was 25.3% vs. 30.7% a year ago. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in Q1.

"Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time," noted CEO Brian Cornell.

"Despite these near-term challenges, our team remains passionately dedicated to our guests and serving their needs, giving us continued confidence in our long-term financial algorithm, which anticipates mid-single digit revenue growth, and an operating margin rate of 8 percent or higher over time," he added.

Shares of Target (TGT) fell 21.59% to $168.80 in premarket action. Within the retail sector, Costco (COST) shed 3.35% and Dollar General (DG) peeled off 3.85% following the TGT print.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.