Analog Devices Non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 beats by $0.29, revenue of $2.97B beats by $130M
May 18, 2022
- Analog Devices press release (NASDAQ:ADI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $2.97B (+78.9% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- "For 3Q22, we are forecasting revenue of $3.05B, +/- $100 million (vs. consensus of $2.89B). At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 32.2%, +/-130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 49.5%, +/-70 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $1.55, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.42, +/-$0.10 (vs. consensus of $2.17)."