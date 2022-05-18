Analog Devices Non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 beats by $0.29, revenue of $2.97B beats by $130M

May 18, 2022 7:03 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Analog Devices press release (NASDAQ:ADI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $2.97B (+78.9% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • "For 3Q22, we are forecasting revenue of $3.05B, +/- $100 million (vs. consensus of $2.89B). At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 32.2%, +/-130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 49.5%, +/-70 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $1.55, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.42, +/-$0.10 (vs. consensus of $2.17)."
