Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slide after a solid rally; Target tumbles

Stock index futures point to a lower open Wednesday, not surprising after the previous session avoided a late selloff.

Nasdaq 100 futures (COMP.IND) -0.9%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.7% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% are lower.

Target is falling sharply premarket, down 20%, after reporting results that echoed the margin problems Walmart had.

Stocks posted solid gains yesterday after some swings during Fed chief Jay Powell's talk.

"With regards to Powell, most in focus was his claim that policy rates would rise above neutral if that was required to tame inflation," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "While the sentiment was not necessarily new, his explicit comment that neutral rates are 'not a stopping point' garnered focus, noting that the Fed was looking for 'clear and convincing evidence' that inflation was subsiding."

"The rates market have already priced terminal policy rates above the Fed’s estimate of neutral, but a combination of the risk on, and stronger data meant that equities could go up alongside yields."

Rates are slightly higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 2 basis points at 2.99%. The 2-year is up 2 basis points to 2.71%.

Before the bell, April housing starts and building permits numbers arrive. Both are expected to drop from March.

It is "not starting homes but the failure to complete homes that is a feature of the US housing market," UBS's Paul Donovan said. "There is more evidence of fading demand for property as mortgage rates start to rise, which has implications for associated spending like furniture and appliances."

Check out the roundup of this week's 13F filings.