ZIM Integrated Shipping Services GAAP EPS of $14.19 beats by $1.38, revenue of $3.72B beats by $230M

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services press release (NYSE:ZIM): Q1 GAAP EPS of $14.19 beats by $1.38.
  • Revenue of $3.72B (+113.8% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $2,533 million, a year-over-year increase of 209%
  • Operating income (EBIT) for the first quarter was $2,243 million, a year-over-year increase of 228%

  • Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance: The Company increased its previously provided guidance for the full-year 2022 and now expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA of between $7.8 billion and $8.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $6.3 billion and $6.7 billion.

  • Shares +3.61% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.