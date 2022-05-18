ZIM Integrated Shipping Services GAAP EPS of $14.19 beats by $1.38, revenue of $3.72B beats by $230M
May 18, 2022 7:05 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor19 Comments
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services press release (NYSE:ZIM): Q1 GAAP EPS of $14.19 beats by $1.38.
- Revenue of $3.72B (+113.8% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $2,533 million, a year-over-year increase of 209%
- Operating income (EBIT) for the first quarter was $2,243 million, a year-over-year increase of 228%
Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance: The Company increased its previously provided guidance for the full-year 2022 and now expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA of between $7.8 billion and $8.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $6.3 billion and $6.7 billion.
- Shares +3.61% PM.