Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) said preliminary data from part 1 of its phase 1 trial of KER-012 in healthy postmenopausal volunteers showed that the drug was well tolerated.

Lexington, Mass.-based Keros is exploring KER-012 as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) — a type of high blood pressure which affects the arteries in the lungs and the heart — which is associated with reduced bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling. The company believes KER-012 has the potential to increase the signaling of BMP pathways by inhibiting activin A and activin B signaling and treat diseases such as PAH.

In part 1 of the study, 32 people received either a single 0.75, 1.5, 3 or 5 mg/kg dose of KER-012 and eight people received a single dose of placebo, each given subcutaneously with an eight-week safety follow-up.

The company said KER-012 was generally well tolerated in part 1 of the trial at dose levels up to 5 mg/kg, which was the highest tested dose, when administered as a single dose.

"We are pleased to report the preliminary topline findings from Part 1 of the Phase 1 clinical trial in KER-012, as we observed target engagement and changes in bone remodeling markers consistent with the restoration of signaling of the bone morphogenetic protein (“BMP”) pathway, with no clinically meaningful observed changes in red blood cells or hemoglobin," said Keros President and CEO Jasbir Seehra.

No serious adverse events were seen and the majority of adverse events observed were mild in severity, the company said in a May 18 press release.

Keros noted that part 2 of the trial was ongoing and the company expects to report data from it in H2 2022.

After the phase 1 trial is over, the company expects to start a phase 2 trial of KER-012 in patients with PAH, and expects to share the trial design in early 2023.