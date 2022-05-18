Sportradar reports Q1 results

May 18, 2022 7:09 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sportradar press release (NASDAQ:SRAD): Q1 Adj EBITDA of $29.6M
  • Revenue of $186.4M (+16.5% Y/Y) beats by $19.71M.

  • Annual Financial Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of €665.0 million to €700.0 million ($738.2 million to $777.0 million), representing growth of 18% to 25% over fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of €123.0 million to €133.0 million ($136.5 million to $147.6 million), representing growth of 21% to 30% over fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 18.5% to 19.0%, an improvement over the prior year.

