MBA Mortgage Applications plunges first time since April
May 18, 2022 7:09 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -11% vs. 2.5% prior
- Purchase Index: -11.9% vs. 4.5% prior
- Refinance Index: -9.5% vs. -2% prior
- 30-year mortgage rate at 5.49% vs. 5.53%
- Mortgage applications dropped first time in a week since third week in April.
- Mortgage rates have risen over 2 full percentage points since the start of the year, and home prices are up more than 20% from a year ago.
- The rates come in higher after strong retail sales data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the Fed would not hesitate to continue boosting interest rates until inflation came down.
- The NAHB Housing Market Index dropped to 69 vs. 75 expected and 77 prior amidst rising interest rates.