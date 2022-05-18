ZIM Integrated Shipping Services declares $2.85 dividend
May 18, 2022 7:20 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) declares $2.85/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 17.53%
- Payable June 8; for shareholders of record May 31; ex-div May 30.
- Dividend policy: The Company intends to distribute a dividend of approximately 20% of the net income for the first three fiscal quarters of the year, while the company expects to distribute (including the interim dividends paid during the first three fiscal quarters of the year) a total of 30-50% of its annual net income.
- In the last quarter, the company declared $17.00 dividend, bringing total annual dividend to $19.50, The annual dividend of $19.50 per share reflects 50% of 2021 net income.