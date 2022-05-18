Scienjoy forms strategic alliance with MetaU on new NFT project
May 18, 2022 7:13 AM ETScienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) has formed a strategic alliance with MetaU, a company offering crypto exchange platform, to assist the company to fulfill its mission of providing funding to artists interested in transforming their traditional arts to NFTs.
- MetaU expects to create an enabling environment and also provide the tools for both artists and collectors to list and purchase NFTs with virtual coins through its new NFT exchange platform scheduled to be launched in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.
- The innovative crypto exchange is scheduled to launch a unique NFT exchange platform, through which participants of the Scienjoy NFT Experience X program will list and also sell their nonfungible artworks to collectors, using major virtual coins.