Warby Parker falls after Goldman Sachs pulls bull rating

Goldman Sachs cuts its rating on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) to Neutral from Buy with the path to profit growth now seen as being much longer due to the macroeconomic backdrop.

Analyst Brook Roach and team said they have fading confidence in the outlook for Warby Parker (WRBY) to see revenue outperformance and the timeline for underlying GAAP profitability to impress following several earnings disappointments. The firm now sees a more balanced risk-reward profile with less upside potential to valuation.

"We no longer have conviction in valuation expansion opportunity given our below-guide revenue and EBITDA forecasts. With execution risk elevated in a dynamic environment with rising rates, we believe valuation will remain range-bound."

Goldman Sachs slashed its price target on Warby Parker (WRBY) to $18 from $34.

Shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) fell 1.60% in premarket action on Wednesday to $17.19 vs. the post-IPO range of $15.13 to $60.30.