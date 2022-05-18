Sony (NYSE:SONY) is well positioned as the tech world gets ready for the metaverse, Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida said at a strategy briefing, citing the company's diverse offerings.

The comments obtained by Reuters, show that Sony (SONY) has been thinking about the metaverse for some time and where it best fits in a virtual world where work and play are widely expected to overlap.

"The metaverse is at the same time a social space and live network space where games, music, movies and anime intersect," Yoshida said, according to the news outlet, adding that Fortnite is seen as an online social space.

Earlier this year, Sony (SONY) invested $1 billion in Fortnite-maker Epic Games, as did Kirkbi, the family-owned investment company behind the Lego Group.

Sony (SONY) shares were up nearly 1% to $88.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate posted fourth-quarter results that topped expectations and said it had sold more than 19 million PlayStation 5 units, despite the ongoing chip shortage.

For the period ending March 31, Sony (SONY) generated net income of 111.1 billion yen ($852.5 million) and earnings per share of 88.98 yen (68 cents) on 2.264 trillion yen ($17.41 billion) in revenue.

The company attributed its strength to its video game and movie divisions, both of which are likely to play a huge role in the metaverse.

In January, Sony said it was purchasing video game maker Bungie for $3.6 billion, moving itself away from first-person games and further into multi-player games, such as Destiny.

"We believe it will be a catalyst to enhance our live service game capabilities... (It) represents a major step forward in becoming multi-platform," Yoshida said of the acquisition.

Last month, it was reported that Sony (SONY) was looking to sell to sell advertising in games on its PlayStation platform, a similar move to what Microsoft is doing with its Xbox unit.