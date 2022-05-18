Grubhub promotional campaign raises ire of restaurants, couriers, customers

There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch - or at least not one that arrives on time.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) subsidiary Grubhub’s latest effort to promote its lunch-time delivery services backfired in a big way. On Tuesday, the delivery app provider offered a $15 promo for three hours in the midday hours to New Yorkers “because they absolutely deserve it.”

However, the actual service came up well short of its feel-good aims. Instead, the service received a spate of bad publicity as demand outstripped the ability of both restaurants and couriers to deliver the orders.

“Currently working front of house at a restaurant in brooklyn and you guys big time messed up,” one popular reply to the company on Twitter read. “We have over 30 cold orders not being picked up by drivers and our phones are off the hook with angry customers.”

"As a food delivery marketplace, we are dedicated to the success of our restaurants & drivers," GrubHub tweeted. "To help businesses prepare for today's promotion, we provided advance notice to our restaurant network. Additionally, given the anticipated demand, we increased driver incentives."

"We are thankful for the incredible work they put forth today and are working to address any concerns they may have and optimize for future offers."

GrubHub's decision to hide the tweet sparked a Streisand effect and amplified outcry against the company. At the very least, the company is not receiving the adulation it may have expected for the promotion. In another echo of an adage, no good deed goes unpunished.

