Siemens Energy says considering buyout offer for Siemens Gamesa
May 18, 2022 7:20 AM ETSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF), GCTAY, SMEGFSMNEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) (OTCPK:SMNEY) said on Wednesday that it is considering a cash tender offer to buy the remaining one-third of outstanding shares of wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF) (OTCPK:GCTAY) it does not already own.
- "The outcome of this consideration is open... no decision has been made," Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) said, following previous reports that it was looking at options for how to best acquire the remaining stake.
- Any offer is likely to contain only a small premium, according to Bloomberg; Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) shares are down 33% YTD.
- Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) has reported losses and lower than expected new orders, but "management seems to have understood how to solve some key issues," SimOne Trading writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.