Siemens Energy says considering buyout offer for Siemens Gamesa

Wind turbine from aerial view, Drone view at windpark westermeerdijk a windmill farm in the lake IJsselmeer the biggest in the Netherlands,Sustainable development, renewable energy

fokkebok/iStock via Getty Images

  • Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) (OTCPK:SMNEY) said on Wednesday that it is considering a cash tender offer to buy the remaining one-third of outstanding shares of wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF) (OTCPK:GCTAY) it does not already own.
  • "The outcome of this consideration is open... no decision has been made," Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) said, following previous reports that it was looking at options for how to best acquire the remaining stake.
  • Any offer is likely to contain only a small premium, according to Bloomberg; Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) shares are down 33% YTD.
  • Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) has reported losses and lower than expected new orders, but "management seems to have understood how to solve some key issues," SimOne Trading writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.