KKR acquires majority stake in Alchemer in inaugural Ascendent strategy investment

  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) has made a majority investment in Alchemer, a company that helps businesses collect, analyze, and use customer and employee feedback to improve engagement, retention, and user experiences.
  • It's KKR's first investment for its Ascendent strategy, a part of Americas Private Equity platform focused on investing in middle market businesses across the same sectors and themes as the broader platform.
  • Alchemer will use KKR's (KKR) employee ownership program, which will make all employees owners of the company alongside KKR.
  • The investment will help Alchemer to continue its growth trough marketing, product innovation, industry partnerships, and strategic mergers and acquisitions, the company said.
  • Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
  • Earlier this week, KKR (KKR) sold C.H.I. Overhead Doors to Nucor (NUE) in a deal valued at ~$3B. All C.H.I. employees, will receive a substantial cash payout on their equity in the company.
