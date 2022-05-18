Aurora Cannabis wins EU GMP certification for German production plant

May 18, 2022 7:24 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Canadian Licensed Producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) announced on Wednesday that it received EU-GMP certification for a medical cannabis production facility located in Leuna, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, making it the company’s first production site in the country to achieve the status.

  • Being the market leader in the country’s flower segment, “the company will now leverage receiving the world's highest quality standard to produce and distribute premium medical cannabis in Germany,” Aurora said.
  • The EU-GMP status awarded for the 3,600 sq. meter production site will help the company to fulfill the 2019 contract received from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices to produce 1,000Kg of medical cannabis flower annually over four years, Aurora (ACB) added.
