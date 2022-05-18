TJX Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.08, revenue of $11.41B misses by $170M
May 18, 2022 7:35 AM ET
- TJX press release (NYSE:TJX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $11.41B (+13.1% Y/Y) misses by $170M.
- The company continues to expect to repurchase approximately $2.25B to $2.50B of TJX stock in Fiscal 2023. Increased its dividend by 13% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023.
- For 2Q23, the company is planning U.S. comparable store sales to be down 1% to down 3% versus a 21% U.S. open-only comp store sales increase in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $.65 to $.69.
For FY2023, the company now expects U.S. comparable store sales to be up 1% to 2% over a 17% U.S. open-only comp store sales increase in Fiscal 2022; Pretax margin in the range of 9.2% to 9.4% and is increasing its outlook for adjusted pretax margin to a range of 9.6% to 9.8%; diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.94 to $3.01 and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.13 to $3.20.