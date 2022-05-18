US Foods partners with vertical farming innovator, Kalera
May 18, 2022 7:38 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced a strategic agreement with Kalera, a leading hydroponic indoor vertical farming companies, wherein it plans to bring foodservice operators a broad assortment of high-quality produce, year-round.
- It will also expand the portfolio of local farms that US Foods is sourcing from in various markets in support of its growing Serve Local program.
- Under the agreement, Kalera and its wholly owned seed technology business Vindara, will work closely with US Foods to develop and launch new products to US Foods customers in markets across the country.
- For Kalera, the partnership represents an opportunity to allocate up to 50% of its U.S. production capacity to the restaurant and food service industry.
- Besides operating farms in U.S., Munich and Kuwait, Kalera has five farms under construction in U.S. and also in Singapore.