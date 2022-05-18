Olive Resource Capital to acquire C$2.5M portfolio of assets
May 18, 2022 7:44 AM ETOlive Resource Capital Inc. (XTERF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Olive Resource Capital (OTC:XTERF) in agreement with CannaIncome Fund Corporation ((CiF)) to acquire a portfolio of assets consisting of public equities, private equities, debt, convertible debt and warrants for total consideration of C$2.46M based on arm's length negotiations between the parties.
- The 25,831,231 common shares to be issued in connection with the deal represents a deemed price of C$0.095/share.
- The shares being issued to CiF are to be transferred to CiF's securityholders immediately following closing as part of the wind-up of CiF's business.
- The investments proposed to be acquired provide diversification to Olive's current portfolio; and expand Olive's asset base.
- In addition, the acquired assets reduce the weight of and exposure to single investments in Olive's portfolio.
- In the event, wherein both parties are unable to reach agreement on the value of the assets and number of common shares to be issued as consideration, either of Olive or CiF will have the ability to terminate the agreement upon written notice.
- The transaction requires among other things, the approval of CiF shareholders, which is to be secured at a meeting, closing is expected to occur within ~60 days.