Twitter deal on track despite Musk saying it 'cannot move forward' due to bots: report

Elon Musk has publicly interjected doubt into his deal to acquire Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), with some believing there is a 60% chance he walks away from the proposed acquisition, but behind the scenes, advisers on both sides are working to close the deal, according to Bloomberg.

According to the news outlet, one sign that could signal the deal is still on track is the 139-page filing that shows how the deal came together and why Twitter (TWTR) decided to accept Musk's offer of $54.20 per share in cash.

The news outlet added that that document came together after weeks of coordination between both sides and Musk signed off on the final version before it was filed.

Twitter (TWTR) shares fell slightly more than 0.5% to $38.10 in premarket trading on Wednesday, well below the offer price from Musk.

San Francisco-based Twitter (TWTR) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg added that the bankers working to finance the deal, including Morgan Stanley (MS), are also still working to close the deal, despite Musk's tweets, citing people close to the situation.