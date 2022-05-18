CVG amends its credit facility to provide additional liquidity
May 18, 2022 7:47 AM ETCommercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) entered into an amendment to increase its existing senior secured credit facilities to $325M from $275M consisting of a $175 million Term Loan A and a $150M revolving credit facility.
- The amendment provides company with additional capital flexibility ($50M of liquidity) to execute on its transformation and growth initiatives.
- The company negotiated a more accommodative interest rate to include a reduction of 50 basis points leading to annual interest expense savings of ~$1M, depending on total borrowings.
- Maturity date of the facilities has been extended by a year to May 12, 2027.
- Also, besides a annual $35M cap, a one-time $45M capital project basket was included in the amendment; other key provisions, including the $75M accordion, acquisition holiday, and other baskets remain unchanged.