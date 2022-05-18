Penn National Gaming gains after Jefferies says sell-off is overdone

Jefferies upgraded Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to a Buy rating from Hold on the firm's view that the recent share price decline has pushed valuation to a level easily supported by the company's stable cash generation without consideration for the digital upside.

"At present levels, the shares are trading at 6.7X EBITDAR and 9.6X FCF on 2023 estimates, which suggests the market is either pricing in a recession or assigning no value to the company's digital and media assets. In either case, we believe the shares should trade at higher levels," noted analyst David Katz.

Katz and team also believe in the relative benefit of regional gaming in uncertain times. It was noted that historical data supports the view that regional gaming revenue remains stable through wide-ranging cycles.

On valuation, Jefferies uses a 7.0X EV/EBITDAR multiple on the company's consolidated EBITDAR before any digital loss to arrive at a $30- $34 range before giving any credit to digital or media assets. The firm adds back in $14 per share for Barstool/SCR, which is based on 8% market shares, 30% margin and discounted at 14% from 2025. Also included is media value on $200M of revenue discounted back from 2025. The result is another $17 per share to be added to the land-based $32 per share value to generate a price target on PENN of $49.

Shares of Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose 2.85% premarket to $31.80 after gaining 3.97% on Tuesday.

See the valuation metrics on PENN.