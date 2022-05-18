Immatics begins dosing of IMA203 with Bristol Myers' Opdivo in trial to treat solid tumors

May 18, 2022 8:05 AM ETImmatics N.V. (IMTX)BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1b dose expansion group evaluating its TCR-engineered cell therapy IMA203 with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • The company said the beginning of the combo therapy follows positive interim results from phase 1a dose escalation group evaluating IMA203 as a standalone therapy.
  • "Initiating the second of three dose expansion cohorts is an important milestone in our comprehensive approach to target PRAME," said Immatics Chief Medical Officer Cedrik Britten.
  • The company said the phase 1b dose expansion cohort is expected to enroll up to 18 patients with different types of solid tumors spanning 10 trial sites in Germany and the U.S.
  • Immatics noted that IMA203 targets an HLA-A*02-presented peptide derived from the protein PRAME, which is frequently seen in a large variety of solid cancers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.