Immatics begins dosing of IMA203 with Bristol Myers' Opdivo in trial to treat solid tumors
May 18, 2022 8:05 AM ETImmatics N.V. (IMTX)BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1b dose expansion group evaluating its TCR-engineered cell therapy IMA203 with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
- The company said the beginning of the combo therapy follows positive interim results from phase 1a dose escalation group evaluating IMA203 as a standalone therapy.
- "Initiating the second of three dose expansion cohorts is an important milestone in our comprehensive approach to target PRAME," said Immatics Chief Medical Officer Cedrik Britten.
- The company said the phase 1b dose expansion cohort is expected to enroll up to 18 patients with different types of solid tumors spanning 10 trial sites in Germany and the U.S.
- Immatics noted that IMA203 targets an HLA-A*02-presented peptide derived from the protein PRAME, which is frequently seen in a large variety of solid cancers.