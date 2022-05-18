Deckers Outdoor is defended at BTIG just ahead of earnings day

BTIG reiterates a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) ahead of the retailer's earnings report on May 19.

Analyst Camilo Lyon and team expect a top line beat and the firm's EPS estimate of $1.31 is slightly ahead of DECK's F22 revenue guidance of +19% to +20%.

"We expect a solid FQ4 print given robust demand trends for UGG and HOKA and an in line outlook that should underscore DECK's strong positioning into F23."

Looking at the long-term outlook for Deckers, BTIG views HOKA as the growth engine and believe the brand can exceed $550M in sales by FY22 through channel and geographic expansion, DTC, and increasing brand awareness. In addition, the UGG business is seen stable enough to drive more than $500M of free cash over the next two years.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) are off 33.63% on a year-to-date basis. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on DECK is at Hold.

