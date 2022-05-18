Toast Q1 restaurant trends record growth in dine-in while delivery declines 7%

May 18, 2022 8:21 AM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Toast (NYSE:TOST) released its Q1 2022 restaurant trends report on Wednesday, which has recorded a surge in guests dining-in as pandemic restrictions were lifted throughout the United States.
  • On-premise dining sales were up 46% during the quarter compared to Q1 2021 while takeout and delivery sales were down by 7% over the same period.
  • The one-stop restaurant platform noted that while all regions saw impressive year-over-year sales growth, the Western region grew fastest with 38% growth, a rate almost twice as high as the South.
  • Asia-Inspired cuisine topped the cuisine list among guests.
  • Under the restaurant recovery, the top five performing cities were San Francisco (57%), San Diego (55%), Seattle (54%), New York (50%), and Los Angeles (46%) based on Q1 2022 gross merchandise value or total sales growth on a same-store basis compared year-over-year.
  • Source: Toast Press Release
  • Stock is down 1.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, widening losses after Mizuho lowered its price target to $18, from prior $19 target.
  • Also Read: Whale Rock dumps Meta Platforms, but adds Amazon, Toast and slashes stake in Tesla, Alphabet
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.