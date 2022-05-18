Toast Q1 restaurant trends record growth in dine-in while delivery declines 7%
- Toast (NYSE:TOST) released its Q1 2022 restaurant trends report on Wednesday, which has recorded a surge in guests dining-in as pandemic restrictions were lifted throughout the United States.
- On-premise dining sales were up 46% during the quarter compared to Q1 2021 while takeout and delivery sales were down by 7% over the same period.
- The one-stop restaurant platform noted that while all regions saw impressive year-over-year sales growth, the Western region grew fastest with 38% growth, a rate almost twice as high as the South.
- Asia-Inspired cuisine topped the cuisine list among guests.
- Under the restaurant recovery, the top five performing cities were San Francisco (57%), San Diego (55%), Seattle (54%), New York (50%), and Los Angeles (46%) based on Q1 2022 gross merchandise value or total sales growth on a same-store basis compared year-over-year.
