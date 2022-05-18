Cathie Wood purchased over 4M shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest swooped in and purchased over four million shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) as the stock jumped 12.7% on Tuesday’s session.

In total, Wood bought 3.1M shares of DNA through her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), which was worth roughly $8.5M in market value. DNA represents ARKK’s 22nd most significant position which gives DNA a weighting of 1.63% in ARKK.

Additionally, the asset manager grabbed another 944K shares of DNA worth approximately 2.5M through her ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG). DNA is ARKG’s 17th largest holding, weighted at 2.25%.

DNA has jumped double digits on Tuesday but the stock has collapsed on a larger picture touching a record low of $2.09 a share last week on May 12. In 2022 DNA finds itself trading lower by 67.4% and the stock has also dropped 82.7% since its all-time trading high of $15.86, dating back to November of 2021.

In premarket trading, ARKK trades lower by 2.7% and is also down year-to-date by 55.1%. Bigger picture ARKK has collapsed by 73% from its record high but still remains positive over a five year trading period, +60.3%.

Moreover, ARKG trades in the red in premarket action, down by 0.5%. Also ARKG finds itself -48.2% YTD and down by 71.5% from its record high. From a five year performance vantage point, the ETF is +58.1%.

Wood’s purchase of DNA marks her continued optimism regardless of the fact that Q1 2022 net loss for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings increased 692% to $590.5M compared to the prior-year period due to significant increases in R&D, and general and administrative expenses.