NASA said late Tuesday it awarded a cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions contract with a total potential value of $622.5M to Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

According to FedScoop, is the first enterprise cybersecurity and privacy service contract to be struck by the agency, consolidating cybersecurity and privacy work from various center and enterprise IT contracts.

Cybersecurity is a top priority for NASA following recent audits from federal security agencies highlighting concerns over IT security.

Saying post-COVID operational and contracting environments have pressured short term organic growth to the low-single digits, Bank of America earlier this year downgraded Booz Allen shares to Sell.