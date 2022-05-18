Dentsply Sirona notified of Nasdaq non-compliance for filing delinquency

May 18, 2022 8:23 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Nasdaq notified Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) that it is no longer in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules as it has not filed with Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ending Mar.31, 2022.
  • It has up to 60 days to either cure the deficiency or to submit a plan to Nasdaq showing how it plans to regain compliance.
  • If plan is accepted, the stock will be granted grace period to remain listed for up to 180 calendar days from quarterly report's due date to regain compliance.
  • Shares trading 2% down premarket.
