Dentsply Sirona notified of Nasdaq non-compliance for filing delinquency
May 18, 2022 8:23 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq notified Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) that it is no longer in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules as it has not filed with Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ending Mar.31, 2022.
- It has up to 60 days to either cure the deficiency or to submit a plan to Nasdaq showing how it plans to regain compliance.
- If plan is accepted, the stock will be granted grace period to remain listed for up to 180 calendar days from quarterly report's due date to regain compliance.
- Shares trading 2% down premarket.