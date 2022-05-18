Atlas's subsidiary orders four 7,700 TEU LNG newbuilds
May 18, 2022
- Atlas's (NYSE:ATCO) wholly-owned subsidiary Seaspan has signed agreements with a major shipyard to build four 7,700 TEU dual-fuel liquefied natural gas containership newbuilds.
- The vessels will be funded through existing liquidity, cash flow from operations, and additional borrowings and are likely to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.
- They will enter into long-term charters with a leading global liner customer upon completion.
- The charters include purchase obligations at the conclusion of the charter terms, and will contribute ~$0.95B of gross contracted cash flow.