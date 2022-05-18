Alnylam's Oxlumo gets Health Canada nod for rare kidney disorder
May 18, 2022 8:30 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) said Health Canada issued a notice of compliance (NOC) authorizing its Oxlumo (lumasiran) injection for subcutaneous use as a therapy for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate levels in children and adult patients.
- PH1 is a rare and debilitating genetic disease of the liver characterized by oxalate overproduction. High levels of oxalate crystals in the kidneys and urinary tract and can lead to formation of kidney stones, progression to kidney failure, and systemic organ dysfunction, the company said in a May 18 press release.
- Alnylam said the NOC was granted based on data from two phase 3 trials, ILLUMINATE-A and ILLUMINATE-B; showing reduction in urinary oxalate.