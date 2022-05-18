Hot Stocks: LOW, DOCS fall on earnings; NCMI rises on AMC stake; PENN upgrade

Retailers continued to receive attention in Wednesday's pre-market action. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) dropped after reporting a weak revenue total for its latest quarter.

Earnings news also put pressure on Doximity (DOCS). A disappointing forecast sent the stock sharply lower in pre-market action.

On the other side of the ledger, National CineMedia (NCMI) climbed more than 20% on news that AMC (AMC) has taken a sizable stake in the company. Meanwhile, Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose on an analyst's upgrade.

Decliners

Lowe's (LOW) lost ground in pre-market action, dragged down by the release of its quarterly update. Shares of the home improvement retailer slipped nearly 4% after announcing mixed financial results.

LOW reported a profit figure that topped expectations. However, the firm's revenue total fell short, with its top line falling 3% from last year to reach $23.7B.

Doximity (DOCS) also endured selling pressure in the wake of its earnings report. The stock fell 15% after the social media platform for medical professionals issued a disappointing revenue forecast.

The company reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations for the recently completed quarter. However, DOCS forecast revenue for the current quarter of $88.6M-$89.6M, below the $97M that analysts had predicted.

Gainers

National CineMedia (NCMI) rallied before the opening bell, soaring 21% on news that AMC Entertainment (AMC) has taken a sizable stake in the firm. According to a regulatory filing, AMC now holds a 6.8% stake in NCMI.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) represented another pre-market winner. The stock advanced nearly 3% after the casino operator received a bullish analyst comment.

Jefferies upgraded PENN to Buy from Hold, arguing that the recent drop in its stock price has led to an attracted valuation. The firm also praised PENN's stable cash generation and noted the potential upside from its digital operations.

To keep up with Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.