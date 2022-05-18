Ping An Insurance subsidiary raises $300M for fund dedicated to private equity bets

  • Ping An Overseas Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance Company (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF), said Wednesday it has raised $300M in capital commitments for its fund that focuses on growth-stage private equity investing in Greater China.
  • The so-called Ping An China New Economy Fund will target sectors that benefit from China's economic transformation, the company said.
  • Nevertheless, the move comes as China's economy, like most developed markets, slows in the wake of its zero-COVID policy, as well as supply chain issues and inflationary pressures.
  • "The successful formation of the Fund demonstrates our investors' strong vote of confidence on PAOH as a strategic partner to help them navigate the highly challenging investment environment today, as well as a trusted steward of capital to deliver compelling risk-adjusted return for their assets," said PAOH CEO and Chairman Hoi Tung.
  • Previously, (April 29) Ping An Insurance Q1 operating profit climbed 10%.
