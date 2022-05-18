Housing starts slide more than expected in April, building permits fall 3.2%
- April Housing Starts: -0.2% M/M to 1.724M vs. 1.765M expected and 1.728M prior (revised from 1.793M).
- Single-family housing starts were at a rate of 1.100M in April, 7.3% below the revised March rate of 1.187M.
- Building permits: -3.2% M/M to 1.819M vs. 1.812M consensus and 1.879M prior (revised from 1.870M).
- Single-family housing authorizations in April were at a rate of 1.100M, a decline of 4.9% from the revised March rate of 1.053M.
- Privately owned housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.295M in April, down 5.1% the revised March estimate of 1.365M and 8.6% below the April 2021 rate.
- Single-family housing completions were at a rate of 1.001M in April, down 4.9% from the revised March figure of 1.187M.
- Earlier, MBA Mortgage Applications plunged for the first time since April.