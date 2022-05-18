TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) stock took an opposite track from Target (TGT) on Wednesday morning.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based discount retailer beat analyst estimates on profits, while narrowly missing expectations on revenue. While sales figures, especially comparable store sales, fell off during the quarter, resilient margins and growth in profits appeared to garner some optimism.

“I am particularly pleased that our first quarter pretax profit margin and earnings per share, each on an adjusted basis, exceeded our plans even though our sales were slightly below our planned range,” CEO Ernie Herrman said. “This underscores the power of our flexible, off-price business model when we execute well.”

Pretax margin grew to 9.4% from 7.2% in the prior year, per the company’s financial supplement. Herrman added that profitability is expected to increase moving forward as pricing initiatives and cost-saving programs bear fruit.

Additionally, the company noted its inventory position is positive, despite supply chain concerns.

“Overall availability of quality, branded merchandise in the marketplace remains excellent,” management commented. “The company is comfortable with its inventory levels, particularly in consideration of more normalized, pre-pandemic levels. The Company is confident it is well positioned to flow exciting merchandise to its stores and e-commerce sites throughout the summer season.”

In contrast to other retailers reeling in pre-market trading, the largely positive print pushed shares higher prior to the market open.

For the full year, the company now expects U.S. comparable store sales to be up 1% to 2%, pretax margin in the range of 9.2% to 9.4%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.13 to $3.20. The growth for the full year sales figures is expected despite a projected decline in the second quarter.

Elsewhere, the company commented on divestment of businesses in Russia and its shareholder return programs.

For Russia, the company committed to divesting its minority investment in Familia, an off-price retailer in the country. Due to the divestment, the company took a $217.6 million impairment charge, negatively impacting first quarter earnings per share by $.19.

For shareholder returns, TJX (TJX) reported the repurchase of $600 million of TJX stock and $307 million paid in dividends during the first quarter. Moving forward, the company expects to repurchase $2.25 to $2.50 billion of TJX stock for the full fiscal year and noted a 13% increase to its dividend approved in the first quarter.

Read more on the broader negative moves for retailers that TJX is trending against.