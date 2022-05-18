Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) +2.7% pre-market on Wednesday after saying its Biogas Services subsidiary signed a six-year supply agreement with Trillium to provide ~600K MMBtu of renewable natural gas to be used as transportation fuel in California.

Aemetis (AMTX) said the RNG replaces up to the equivalent of 4.3M gallons of diesel fuel, primarily used in heavy duty passenger and cargo vehicles.

The company also said it has completed construction and is commissioning the centralized gas cleanup facility and utility gas interconnect located at the Keyes wthanol biorefinery, where dairy biogas will be upgraded to RNG and injected into the utility pipeline through an interconnection with PG&E.

Upon receiving pathway certification from the California Air Resources Board, Aemetis (AMTX) said the fuel is scheduled to begin deliveries to Trillium in late 2022.

