Celularity launches $30M securities offering

May 18, 2022 8:44 AM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) has announced a $30M private offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • The clinical-stage biotechnology company entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 4,054,055 shares of its Class A common stock at $7.40/share and warrants to purchase 4,054,055 shares of its Class A common stock at $8.25/share.
  • The warrants will be exercisable immediately after the date of issuance and will expire five years following the initial issuance date.
  • Gross proceeds will be ~$30M.
  • The offering will close around May 20, 2022.
  • CELU shares up around 2% pre-market
 
