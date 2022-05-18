Celularity launches $30M securities offering
May 18, 2022 8:44 AM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) has announced a $30M private offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The clinical-stage biotechnology company entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 4,054,055 shares of its Class A common stock at $7.40/share and warrants to purchase 4,054,055 shares of its Class A common stock at $8.25/share.
- The warrants will be exercisable immediately after the date of issuance and will expire five years following the initial issuance date.
- Gross proceeds will be ~$30M.
- The offering will close around May 20, 2022.
- CELU shares up around 2% pre-market