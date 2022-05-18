Hasbro digs in as board battle heats up
May 18, 2022 8:46 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) sent a letter to shareholders maintaining that its slate of board nominees have the right balance of "skill sets, experiences and fresh perspectives" to help guide new CEO Chris Cocks and the management team in executing the company's long-term strategy.
- "Each of our directors contributes expertise and experience that is directly relevant to overseeing our world class portfolio of assets across multiple play and entertainment categories."
- In contrast, the toy giant said the nominees from hedge fund Alta Fox Opportunities Fund lack relevant industry expertise and possess inferior skillsets.
- The board vote is set for June 8.
- Hasbro (HAS) has outperformed the S&P 500 Index this year, but trails the return of rival Mattel.