Another day, another bullish refining note from Wall Street
- Monday, Goldman laid out the bull case for refining, Tuesday morning JP Morgan forecasted "higher for longer" refining margins, Tuesday night Wells Fargo lifted refiner price targets, and Wednesday morning HSBC doubled refining margin assumptions for 2022 while lifting assumptions 30% for 2023.
- Tuesday, Saudi's Energy Minister made the case that a lack of refining capacity means high fuel prices are not a problem "any producer can solve."
- The HSBC note Wednesday indicates that Russian diesel normally accounts for ~50% of European imports, and that dislocation in the market has lifted both diesel and gasoline margins, as European refiners adjust runs to compensate for lost diesel imports.
- HSBC also notes the recent shift in Chinese refined product exports, as the country has severely curtailed product exports quotas in 2022.
- Forward curves indicate Q2 will see peak refining margins globally; however, there's no obvious solution to the refining capacity problem, outside of China or Russia returning to the export market.
- Refiners have caught a bid in 2022, with PBF (PBF) up ~140%, Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY) up ~120% and Delek (DK) up 94%; however, unlike upstream producers (XLE), many small cap refiners remain below pre-pandemic levels, including PBF (PBF), Delek (DK), CVR (CVI), Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY), and Par Pacific (PARR).
- Notably, large-cap refiners, those least exposed to improving margins, have risen the most; Valero (VLO), Marathon (MPC) and Philips (PSX) all trade well above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting investors have been hesitant to reach out on the risk curve for more economically sensitive refining investments.